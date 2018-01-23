बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पूर्वांचल में धूमधाम से मनाई गई नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस की जयंती, देखें तस्वीरें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 10:25 PM IST
नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस की 121 वी जयंती पूरे पूर्वांचल में धूमधाम से मनाई गई। मंगलवार को जयंती के उपलक्ष्य में विभिन्न कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन किया गया। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
