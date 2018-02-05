बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
काशी विद्यापीठ के गंगापुर परिसर में छात्र-छात्राओं ने मचाया ऐसा धमाल, लोग देख कर बोले वाह
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 11:44 PM IST
महात्मा गांधी काशी विद्यापीठ के डॉक्टर विभूति नारायण सिंह गंगापुर परिसर गंगापुर में सोमवार को कला एवं सामाजिक विज्ञान संकाय की ओर से आयोजित कार्यक्रम मुस्कान 2018 के उद्घाटन अवसर पर कॉलेज के छात्र-छात्राओं ने खूब धमाल मचाया। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें....
