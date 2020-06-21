शहर चुनें
बनारस में ऐसा दिखा ग्रहण पर सूर्य, जानें कितने तरह के होते हैं सूर्य ग्रहण

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, वाराणसी, Updated Sun, 21 Jun 2020 02:42 PM IST
वाराणसी में ऐसा दिखा सूर्य ग्रहण।
वाराणसी में ऐसा दिखा सूर्य ग्रहण। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
आज भारत में सूर्य ग्रहण लग गया है। इसके साथ ही वाराणसी में आज सूर्य ग्रहण लगा है। लोगों ने आज घर से ग्रहण देखा। आज सुबह 9.16 बजे से सूर्य ग्रहण लगा। हालांकि, भारत में ये सुबह 10 बजे के बाद ही दिखाई दिया। ये साल का पहला और आखिरी सूर्य ग्रहण है।
solar eclipse 2020 solar eclipse eclipse kashi vishwanath सूर्यग्रहण surya grahan 2020

वाराणसी में ऐसा दिखा सूर्य ग्रहण।
