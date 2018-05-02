शहर चुनें

शब-ए-बरात: दरगाहों और कब्रिस्तानों पर उमड़ी अकीदतमंदों की भीड़, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Wed, 02 May 2018 11:13 AM IST
shab e barat
1 of 5
 शाबान की 15वीं शब, शब-ए-बरात यानी इबादत की रात...। मंगलवार को शब-ए-बरात पर रात भर इबादतों का दौर जारी रहा। कब्रिस्तानों पर जाकर लोगों ने अपने पुरखों की कब्र पर शमा रौशन की तो दरगाहों पर फातिहा पढ़ने का सिलसिला जारी रहा। रात भर इबादत कर लोगाें ने बारगाह-ए-इलाही में अपने गुनाहों की माफी मांगी। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें..

 
shab e barat islamic calendar islam allah

