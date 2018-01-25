बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6a0e554f1c1b1d368b66cd","slug":"see-the-photos-of-padmaavat-protest-in-purvanchal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" PHOTOS: '\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924' \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u092e, \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
PHOTOS: 'पद्मावत' के विरोध में कहीं चले बम, तो कहीं आत्मदाह का प्रयास
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 10:42 PM IST
हल्ला और हंगामे के बीच पूर्वांचल के कई जिलों में फिल्म पद्मावत गुरुवार को रिलीज हो गई। वाराणसी में फिल्म के विरोध में आत्मदाह का प्रयास करने वाले युवक सहित चार लोगों को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। इसमें दो महिला भी शामिल है। चंदौली और मिर्जापुर में सिनेमा गृह में पेट्रोल बम फेंका गया। इसी तरह बलिया, सोनभद्र, मऊ, और जौनपुर में विरोध प्रदर्शन हुए हैं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें....
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a6a0e554f1c1b1d368b66cd","slug":"see-the-photos-of-padmaavat-protest-in-purvanchal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" PHOTOS: '\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924' \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u092e, \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6a0e554f1c1b1d368b66cd","slug":"see-the-photos-of-padmaavat-protest-in-purvanchal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" PHOTOS: '\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924' \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u092e, \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6a0e554f1c1b1d368b66cd","slug":"see-the-photos-of-padmaavat-protest-in-purvanchal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" PHOTOS: '\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924' \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u092e, \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6a0e554f1c1b1d368b66cd","slug":"see-the-photos-of-padmaavat-protest-in-purvanchal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" PHOTOS: '\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924' \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u092e, \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6a0e554f1c1b1d368b66cd","slug":"see-the-photos-of-padmaavat-protest-in-purvanchal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" PHOTOS: '\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924' \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u092e, \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6a0e554f1c1b1d368b66cd","slug":"see-the-photos-of-padmaavat-protest-in-purvanchal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" PHOTOS: '\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924' \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u092e, \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6a0e554f1c1b1d368b66cd","slug":"see-the-photos-of-padmaavat-protest-in-purvanchal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" PHOTOS: '\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924' \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u092e, \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6a0e554f1c1b1d368b66cd","slug":"see-the-photos-of-padmaavat-protest-in-purvanchal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" PHOTOS: '\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924' \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u092e, \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.