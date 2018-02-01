बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बजट 2018: वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने पेश किया बजट 2018, जानिए वाराणसी के लोगों की प्रतिक्रिया
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 03:47 PM IST
वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने गुरुवार को लोकसभा में मोदी सरकार का लगातार पांचवां और अंतिम बजट पेश किया। केंद्र सरकार की ओर से पेश किए गये बजट पर वाराणसी के उद्यमियों, अर्थशास्त्र के विशेषज्ञों और चार्टर्ड एकाउंटेंट ने मिलीजुली प्रतिक्रिया दी है। 'आयुष्मान भारत' योजना का लोगों ने खुले दिल से स्वागत किया है। इस योजना के अंतर्गत 50 करोड़ लोगों को पांच लाख रुपए का हेल्थ बीमा मिलेगा। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें..
