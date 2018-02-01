बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बर्थडे स्पेशल: मनोज तिवारी ने योगी आदित्यनाथ के खिलाफ लड़ा था पहला चुनाव
टीम डिजिटल,वाराणसी, Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 05:09 PM IST
गायक और अभिनेता से नेता बने भोजपुरी माटी के लाल मनोज तिवारी मृदुल का आज जन्मदिन है। सोशल मीडिया पर उन्हें हैप्पी बर्थडे की बधाइयां दी जा रही है। देश के तमाम बड़े नेताओं ने भी उत्तर-पूर्व दिल्ली सीट से सांसद और दिल्ली भाजपा अध्यक्ष को बधाइयां दी है। मनोज तिवारी ने अपनी जिंदगी में कई संघर्ष किए हैं। बिहार के भभुआ में पैदा हुए मनोज तिवारी का बनारस से काफी गहरा नाता है। उन्होंने 2001 में राजनीति में कदम रखा। आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानिए उनके बारे में....
