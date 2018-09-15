बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b9cfd52867a557ff9674393","slug":"pm-narendra-modi-will-celebrate-his-birthday-in-a-village-at-varanasi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0938\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0939\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बनारस के इस गांव में पीएम मोदी मनाएंगे जन्मदिन, लोगों में उत्साह की लहर
न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Sat, 15 Sep 2018 06:08 PM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी 17 सितंबर को अपना 68 वां जन्मदिन अपने संसदीय क्षेत्र वाराणसी के गांव में मनाएंगे। पीएम मोदी के जन्मदिन मनाने की जानकारी जबसे गांव के लोगों को हुई है तब से गांव में हर तरफ उत्साह की लहर है। गांव मे जोरों से तैयारियां चल रही हैं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
