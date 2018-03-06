बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पीएम मोदी का बनारस दौरा होगा कई मायनों में खास, जनता को देंगे करोड़ों की सौगात
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Tue, 06 Mar 2018 05:16 PM IST
पूर्वोंत्तर में शानदार जीत के बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी अपने संसदीय क्षेत्र की जनता से रूबरू होने आ रहे हैं। उनका यह दौरा कई मायनों में खास होने जा रहा है। इसे मिशन 2019 से भी जोड़कर देखा जा रहा है। 12 मार्च को फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति के साथ काशी आ रहे पीएम मोदी यहां की जनता को करोड़ों की सौगात देंगे। इस एक दिन के दौरे में पीएम मोदी कई योजनाओं का शिलान्यास और लोकार्पण करेंगे। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें.. अगली स्लाइड देखें
