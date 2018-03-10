शहर चुनें

‘कैलाश’ से नहीं अब इस जहाज से काशी के घाटों का दीदार करेंगे पीएम और फ्रांस के राष्ट्राध्यक्ष

Updated Sat, 10 Mar 2018 08:50 PM IST
PM modi and french president will see ghat of kashi with kunkun
1 of 6
फ्रांस के राष्ट्राध्यक्ष इमैनुअल मैक्रां और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी बनारस के दौरे पर आ रहे हैं। इस दौरे को खास बनाने के लिए दोनों मेहमान गंगा में नौका विहार करेंगे। पहले दोनों नेताओं का कैलाश नाम के बजड़े से गंगा के दर्शन का कार्यक्रम था लेकिन अब वह इस नए जहाज पर सवार होंगे। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
nauka vihar pm modi emmanuel macron kunkun

