बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5aa3f7c54f1c1b00768b4b23","slug":"pm-modi-and-french-president-will-see-ghat-of-kashi-with-kunkun","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u2018\u0915\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0936\u2019 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0905\u092c \u0907\u0938 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u093e\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
‘कैलाश’ से नहीं अब इस जहाज से काशी के घाटों का दीदार करेंगे पीएम और फ्रांस के राष्ट्राध्यक्ष
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Sat, 10 Mar 2018 08:50 PM IST
फ्रांस के राष्ट्राध्यक्ष इमैनुअल मैक्रां और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी बनारस के दौरे पर आ रहे हैं। इस दौरे को खास बनाने के लिए दोनों मेहमान गंगा में नौका विहार करेंगे। पहले दोनों नेताओं का कैलाश नाम के बजड़े से गंगा के दर्शन का कार्यक्रम था लेकिन अब वह इस नए जहाज पर सवार होंगे। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5aa3f7c54f1c1b00768b4b23","slug":"pm-modi-and-french-president-will-see-ghat-of-kashi-with-kunkun","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u2018\u0915\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0936\u2019 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0905\u092c \u0907\u0938 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u093e\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aa3f7c54f1c1b00768b4b23","slug":"pm-modi-and-french-president-will-see-ghat-of-kashi-with-kunkun","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u2018\u0915\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0936\u2019 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0905\u092c \u0907\u0938 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u093e\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aa3f7c54f1c1b00768b4b23","slug":"pm-modi-and-french-president-will-see-ghat-of-kashi-with-kunkun","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u2018\u0915\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0936\u2019 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0905\u092c \u0907\u0938 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u093e\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aa3f7c54f1c1b00768b4b23","slug":"pm-modi-and-french-president-will-see-ghat-of-kashi-with-kunkun","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u2018\u0915\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0936\u2019 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0905\u092c \u0907\u0938 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u093e\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aa3f7c54f1c1b00768b4b23","slug":"pm-modi-and-french-president-will-see-ghat-of-kashi-with-kunkun","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u2018\u0915\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0936\u2019 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0905\u092c \u0907\u0938 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u093e\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aa3f7c54f1c1b00768b4b23","slug":"pm-modi-and-french-president-will-see-ghat-of-kashi-with-kunkun","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u2018\u0915\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0936\u2019 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0905\u092c \u0907\u0938 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u093e\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.