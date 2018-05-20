शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   People were shocked after open the room in marriage function house

शादी वाले घर में परिवार वालों ने खोला कमरे का दरवाजा, नजारा देखकर रह गए सन्न

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सोनभद्र, Updated Sun, 20 May 2018 06:03 PM IST
marriage 11
1 of 6
शादी को लेकर घर में हर ओर मंगलगीत की गूंज थी। महिलाएं गीत-संगीत व्यस्त में थी तो बच्चे खेल रहे थे। घर के सभी मर्द शादी के काम को लेकर इधर-उधर थे। कुछ बच्चों ने घर के सबसे पीछे वाले कमरे का दरवाजा पीटना शुरू कर दिया। दरवाजा नहीं खुला। बड़े लोगों ने जबरदस्ती दरवाजा खोला तो अंदर जो नजारा दिखा, उसके बाद सभी सन्न रह गए। आगे की स्लाइड्स जानें मामला...
 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
marriage function wedding party love couple sonbhadra news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

manisha rai
Varanasi

अभिनय की दुनिया में चमकने से पहले ही खामोश हुआ सितारा, भोजपुरी फिल्म जगत में शोक

20 मई 2018

rajnath singh home
Lucknow

गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह का लखनऊ में होगा अब ये आलीशान ठिकाना

20 मई 2018

pankaj tripathi
Lucknow

अभिनेता पंकज त्रिपाठी ने खोले दिल के राज, कहा- मेरे भीतर से न तो वह निकल पाया है और न निकलेगा

20 मई 2018

kumbh 2019
Lucknow

सीएम योगी का एलान- कुंभ के दौरान नहीं लगेगा टोल टैक्स, पहला शाही स्नान 15 जनवरी 2019 को

20 मई 2018

राम रहीम
Chandigarh

खट्टा सिंह कर रहा खुलासे पर खुलासे, अब राम रहीम का ऐसा राज खोला, यकीं नहीं होगा

20 मई 2018

More in City & states

zojila tunnel
Jammu

एशिया की सबसे बड़ी और स्मार्ट सुरंग होगी "जोजिला", जानें इसकी 10 खास बातें

19 मई 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

प्रेमिका की मौत की खबर सुन प्रेमी ने इस तरह से मौत को लगाया गले 

20 मई 2018

indian army
Chandigarh

भारतीय सेना में फौजियों को दिया बड़ा तोहफा, फायदा ही फायदा होगा...यहां पढ़िए

20 मई 2018

डेमो
Varanasi

प्रेमी युगल ने एक साथ फांसी लगाकर दी जान, मरने से पहले दोनों ने किया यह काम

20 मई 2018

attack of dogs
Lucknow

आदमखोरों ने दो बच्चों समेत चार को किया घायल तो गुस्साए ग्रामीणों ने एक कुत्ते को पीटकर मार डाला

20 मई 2018

PPF account
Dehradun

PF खाताधारक ध्यान दें! खाते में किए गए इस बदलाव से कर्मचारियों को मिलेगा बड़ा फायदा

20 मई 2018

baddi murder
Shimla

मासूम आंचल की तस्वीरें आईं सामने, सनकी आशिक ने कटर से दी बेरहम मौत

19 मई 2018

अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

कर्जमाफी के नाम पर भाजपा सरकार ने धोखा किया, सपा सरकार होती तो खोल देती खजाना- अखिलेश यादव

20 मई 2018

EPFO
Dehradun

पीएफ खाताधारकों के लिए खुशखबरी लेकर आई सुविधा, फंड के लिए अब नहीं लगाने होंगे चक्कर

19 मई 2018

 करीना और सैफ
Kanpur

...तो सोहा से एेसी कौन सी टिप्स लेती हैं करीना कपूर खान

20 मई 2018

राष्ट्रपति कोविंद
Chandigarh

IISER के दीक्षांत समारोह में इस अंदाज में पहुंचे राष्ट्रपति कोविंद, देखिए तस्वीरें

20 मई 2018

श्याम जाटव की कहानी
Kanpur

'मुंहबोली मां' को भगा ले गया! और 8 साल डाकुओं के साथ रहा ये लड़का, कोर्ट ने सुनाया बड़ा फैसला

19 मई 2018

Bilaspur Tourist Bus accident 26 injured 3 refer to PGI Chandigarh
Shimla

मनाली जा रहे पर्यटकों की बस घाघस में पलटी, 24 घायल, चालक फरार

20 मई 2018

ताजमहल
Agra

तस्वीरें: जून से बदल जाएगा ताजमहल में इंट्री सिस्टम, अब पर्यटकों को यहां से गुजरना होगा

20 मई 2018

Psycho Lover do Murder Slit Throat Of Girlfriend in Baddi Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

जान की भीख मांगती रही आंचल, दरिंदा काटता रहा गला, सहेली ने बयान की खौफनाक दास्तां

18 मई 2018

ghazipur
Varanasi

वाराणसी हादसाः मौत से पहले युवक ने पत्नी को फोन कर कही यह बात, जानकर रो देंगे आप

17 मई 2018

marriage 11
physical relation
यौन उत्पीड़न
प्रेमी युवक ने किया आत्मदाह
love affair
यूपी पुलिस

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.