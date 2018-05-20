बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
प्रेमी युगल ने एक साथ फांसी लगाकर दी जान, मरने से पहले दोनों ने किया यह काम
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सोनभद्र, Updated Sun, 20 May 2018 01:18 PM IST
यूपी के सोनभद्र में एक प्रेमी युगल ने एक साथ पेड़ मे फांसी लगाकर जान दे दी। प्रेमी और प्रेमिका ने रविवार सुबह आत्महत्या करने से पहले कुछ ऐसा किया। जिसकी इलाके में हर तरफ चर्चा है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
