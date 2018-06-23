बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b2e18434f1c1b8c278b74c0","slug":"om-prakash-rajbhar-come-out-for-road-construction-with-spade-in-his-village","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u092e\u091b\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093e\u0935\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0913\u092e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0936 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u092d\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सिर पर गमछा बांधे और हाथ में फावड़ा लिए ये क्या कर रहे मंत्री ओम प्रकाश राजभर, जानिए
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Sat, 23 Jun 2018 03:28 PM IST
यूपी के कैबिनेट मंत्री ओम प्रकाश राजभर का एक वीडियो शुक्रवार को सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। वीडियो में वो सिर पर गमछा बांधे और फावड़ा लेकर दर्जनों मजदूरों के साथ काम करते नजर आ रहे हैं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानिए माजरा...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b2e18434f1c1b8c278b74c0","slug":"om-prakash-rajbhar-come-out-for-road-construction-with-spade-in-his-village","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u092e\u091b\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093e\u0935\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0913\u092e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0936 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u092d\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b2e18434f1c1b8c278b74c0","slug":"om-prakash-rajbhar-come-out-for-road-construction-with-spade-in-his-village","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u092e\u091b\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093e\u0935\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0913\u092e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0936 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u092d\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b2e18434f1c1b8c278b74c0","slug":"om-prakash-rajbhar-come-out-for-road-construction-with-spade-in-his-village","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u092e\u091b\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093e\u0935\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0913\u092e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0936 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u092d\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b2e18434f1c1b8c278b74c0","slug":"om-prakash-rajbhar-come-out-for-road-construction-with-spade-in-his-village","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u092e\u091b\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093e\u0935\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0913\u092e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0936 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u092d\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b2e18434f1c1b8c278b74c0","slug":"om-prakash-rajbhar-come-out-for-road-construction-with-spade-in-his-village","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u092e\u091b\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093e\u0935\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0913\u092e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0936 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u092d\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b2e18434f1c1b8c278b74c0","slug":"om-prakash-rajbhar-come-out-for-road-construction-with-spade-in-his-village","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u092e\u091b\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093e\u0935\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0913\u092e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0936 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u092d\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b2e18434f1c1b8c278b74c0","slug":"om-prakash-rajbhar-come-out-for-road-construction-with-spade-in-his-village","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u092e\u091b\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093e\u0935\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0913\u092e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0936 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u092d\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.