शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   om prakash rajbhar come out for road construction with spade in his village

सिर पर गमछा बांधे और हाथ में फावड़ा लिए ये क्या कर रहे मंत्री ओम प्रकाश राजभर, जानिए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Sat, 23 Jun 2018 03:28 PM IST
om prakash rajbhar
1 of 7
यूपी के कैबिनेट मंत्री ओम प्रकाश राजभर का एक वीडियो शुक्रवार को सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। वीडियो में वो सिर पर गमछा बांधे और फावड़ा लेकर दर्जनों मजदूरों के साथ काम करते नजर आ रहे हैं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानिए माजरा...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
50,000 से भी ज्यादा लोगों को मिला अपने कम्युनिटी से सही रिश्ता। FamilyShaadi.com. आज ही रजिस्टर करें।
om prakash rajbhar yogi adityanath uttar pradesh news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

hrithik roshan
Varanasi

'सुपर-30' की शूटिंग के लिए बनारस पहुंचे ऋतिक रोशन, आईआईटी छात्रों को आज देंगे पार्टी

23 जून 2018

daati maharaj
Delhi NCR

दाती महाराज ने पूछताछ में दिखाया ऐसा सबूत, पुलिस हुई हैरान

23 जून 2018

dead body
Chandigarh

'डेड बॉडी' से आने लगी आवाज, चेहरे पर था पसीना...फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा, देख पत्नी के उड़े होश

23 जून 2018

hapur lynching
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली पहुंचा हापुड़ लिंचिंग मामला, पीड़ित परिवार ने खोल कर रख दी यूपी पुलिस की पोल

23 जून 2018

many trains are running late
Lucknow

अब तो रेलवे प्रशासन ने कर दी हद, 42 घंटे लेट पहुंची ये ट्रेन, फूट पड़ा यात्रियों का गुस्सा

23 जून 2018

banana
Chandigarh

केला खाने के शौकीन हैं तो संभल जाएं, बीमारी हो सकती है, देखो कितने बड़े खतरे में हैं आप!

23 जून 2018

More in City & states

दीपिका कक्कड़
Lucknow

शादी के बाद रुपहले पर्दे पर लौटीं ये अभिनेत्री, बोलीं पहली ईद पर मिला एक रुपये का सिक्का

23 जून 2018

dati maharaj
Delhi NCR

दाती महाराज ने अपनी शादी के बारे में खोला ऐसा राज, सकते में आए पूछताछ कर रहे अधिकारी

23 जून 2018

सपना चौधरी
Chandigarh

पॉलिटिक्स में एंट्री पर सपना चौधरी ने खुद किया था बड़ा खुलासा, अब ले सकती हैं ये बड़ा फैसला

23 जून 2018

ताजमहल
Agra

150 साल तक ऐसा दिखता था ताजमहल, देखिए मोहब्बत की निशानी की खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

23 जून 2018

government planning to give city buses to private operators
Lucknow

अब सिटी बसों को चलाएंगे ये ऑपरेटर, इन शहरों से होगी शुरूआत

23 जून 2018

Dumping ground
Delhi NCR

ग्रेटर नोएडा में अब इस जगह बनेगा डंपिंग ग्राउंड, निरीक्षण करेंगे अधिकारी

23 जून 2018

delhi weather
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में बारिश का बेसब्री से इंतजार, हवा न चलने से फिर खतरनाक स्तर पर वायु गुणवत्ता

23 जून 2018

राम रहीम
Chandigarh

जेल से राम रहीम को लेकर ऐसी जानकारी आई सामने, मां और पत्नी भी नहीं जानती होंगी...पढ़िए

23 जून 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

निर्जला एकादशी: ये चीजें करें दान, मिलेगा अक्षय पुण्य और दूर होगी जीवन की हर बाधा 

23 जून 2018

world vitiligo day
Delhi NCR

विश्व विटिलिगो दिवस विशेष : दिमागी तौर पर भी बीमार बना देता है सफेद दाग, सुसाइड के भी आते हैं विचार

23 जून 2018

मुख्यमंत्री योगी
Kanpur

यूपी: यहां स्मार्ट सिटी की धीमी चाल से सीएम हुए नाराज, उठाया ये कदम

23 जून 2018

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

खुल गया दाती महाराज का कच्चा चिट्ठा, सामने आई रेप पीड़िता, लगाए गंभीर आरोप

22 जून 2018

PIC
Shimla

तस्वीरें वायरल, परिवहन मजदूर संघ के अध्यक्ष को महिला ने चप्पलों से पीटा

23 जून 2018

martyr, yogesh pargai
Dehradun

नक्सली मुठभेड़ में शहीद योगेश का पार्थिव शरीर पहुंचा घर, आंसूओं के सैलाब संग निकली अंतिम यात्रा

23 जून 2018

Eastern Peripheral Expressway
Delhi NCR

ईस्टर्न पेरिफेरल एक्सप्रेसवे: कम नहीं होगी रफ्तार, दुपहिया वाहनों पर जारी रहेगा प्रतिबंध

23 जून 2018

sunny leone
Dehradun

शूटिंग के दौरान अचानक बिगड़ी सनी लियोनी की तबीयत, अल्ट्रासाउंट में डॉक्टरों ने बताई ये वजह

22 जून 2018

om prakash rajbhar
om prakash rajbhar
varanasi
om prakash rajbhar
om prakash rajbhar
om prakash rajbhar
om prakash rajbhar

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.