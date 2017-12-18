बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यूपी के भदोही में लगे ऐसे पोस्टर जिसे देख सब हैरान, भाजपा नेताओं में मची खलबली
Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 10:49 AM IST
यूपी के भदोही जिले में सोमवार सुबह लोग अपने घरों से निकले तो उनके कदम ठिठक गए। सामने दीवार पर ऐसे पोस्टर लगे थे जिसे पढ़ कर लोग हैरान रह गए। जिले भर में कई स्थानों पर यही पोस्टर चिपकाया हुआ था भाजपा नेताओं को जब इस पोस्टर के बारे में पता चला तो खलबली मच गई। पोस्टर का फोटो और वीडियो वाट्सऐप पर फैलने लगा। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
