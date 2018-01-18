बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कानपुर में बरामद 97 करोड़ के पुराने नोटों से जुड़ा बनारस का तार, जानिए
न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 06:49 PM IST
यूपी के कानपुर में 97 करोड़ के पुराने नोट बरामद होने के बाद उद्योग जगत में हलचल मच गई है। फजलगंज स्थित तीन होटल और स्वरूप नगर के बिल्डर के घर से बरामद 97 करोड़ के पुराने नोट के मामले में अब तक 15 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। इस मामले का तार बनारस से भी जुड़ा है। आरोपियों में से दो वाराणसी का है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानिए इनके बारे में...
