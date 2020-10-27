शहर चुनें
इतिहास में पहली बार, काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर की सप्तर्षि आरती हुई बाहर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Tue, 27 Oct 2020 04:26 PM IST
गोरक्षपीठ में हुई मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के सामने हुई काशी विश्वनाथ के सप्तर्षि आरती।
1 of 5
गोरक्षपीठ में हुई मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के सामने हुई काशी विश्वनाथ के सप्तर्षि आरती। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विजयादशमी के महापर्व पर गोरक्षपीठ में श्री काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर की सप्तर्षि आरती का अनुष्ठान कराया गया। सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ की उपस्थिति में सप्तर्षि आरती का अनुष्ठान रविवार को गोरखपुर में संपन्न हुआ।
city & states varanasi kashi vishwanath kashi vishwanath aarti काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर काशी विश्वनाथ आरती

