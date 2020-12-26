शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   John Abraham looked in white kurta and pink safa in shooting of Satyamev Jayate-2

यूपी: सत्यमेव जयते-2 की शूटिंग में सफेद कुर्ता और गुलाबी साफा वाले लुक में दिखे जॉन अब्राहम, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Sat, 26 Dec 2020 10:05 PM IST
सेल्फी लेते जॉन अब्राहम व दिव्या खोसला कुमार
1 of 5
सेल्फी लेते जॉन अब्राहम व दिव्या खोसला कुमार - फोटो : @iamDivyaKhosla
सत्यमेव जयते-2 फिल्म की शूटिंग शनिवार को वाराणसी के रामनगर किला से चौक के बीच हुई। इस दौरान दिनभर साउंड, लाइट, कैमरा, एक्शन और कट से गूंजता रहा। फिल्म में अंतिम चरण के कुछ दृश्य किला मार्ग पर फिल्माए गए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states varanasi uttar pradesh bollywood varanasi news john abraham injured shooting scene satyamev jayate 2 national john abraham wife john abraham wife priya runchal जॉन अब्राहम जॉन अब्राहम जन्मदिन john abraham john abraham birthday john abraham age john abraham movies john abraham birthday special

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

अस्पताल में तैनात पुलिसकर्मी
Kanpur

महोबा: क्रशर कारोबारी मामले के गवाह का हंगामा, हवालात की खिड़की तोड़ी, पुलिस संग गालीगलौज का आरोप

26 दिसंबर 2020

जय बाजपेई और विकास दुबे की फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: विकास-जय को संरक्षण देने में फंसे चार पुलिस वाले, आईबी की प्राथमिक जांच में हुआ खुलासा

26 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
वीआई के इन प्लान में Free मिल रहा ZEE5 का साल भर का प्रीमियम सब्सक्रिप्शन, ऐसे करें एक्टिवेट
Zee 5 VI Bundle

वीआई के इन प्लान में Free मिल रहा ZEE5 का साल भर का प्रीमियम सब्सक्रिप्शन, ऐसे करें एक्टिवेट
घाट का मॉडल
Varanasi

काशी में खिड़किया घाट होगा पर्यटकों का नया ठिकाना, लैंड हो सकेंगे हेलीकॉप्टर, मिलेंगी हाईटेक सुविधाएं

26 दिसंबर 2020

dehradun news : these unique history of dehradun will mesmerize you
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड की राजधानी देहरादून खुद में समेटे ये है ऐतिहासिक बातें, नहीं जानते होंगे आप...

26 दिसंबर 2020

नववर्ष पर महालक्ष्मी की आराधना से प्राप्त होगा समस्त सुख - सुविधाओं का आशीर्वाद
Puja

नववर्ष पर महालक्ष्मी की आराधना से प्राप्त होगा समस्त सुख - सुविधाओं का आशीर्वाद
टावर पर चढ़ा किसान
Agra

मैनपुरी: सुसाइड नोट लिखकर हाईटेंशन लाइन के टावर पर चढ़ा किसान, अफसरों के हाथ-पांव फूले

26 दिसंबर 2020

परिक्रमा मार्ग पर उमड़ी श्रद्धालु की भीड़
Agra

गोवर्धन में गिरिराज परिक्रमा मार्ग पर उमड़ा आस्था का जन सैलाब, प्रशासन के इंतजाम फेल

26 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
सेल्फी लेते जॉन अब्राहम व दिव्या खोसला कुमार
सेल्फी लेते जॉन अब्राहम व दिव्या खोसला कुमार - फोटो : @iamDivyaKhosla
जॉन अब्राहम व दिव्या खोसला कुमार व अन्य
जॉन अब्राहम व दिव्या खोसला कुमार व अन्य - फोटो : @iamDivyaKhosla
वाराणसी के एक अस्पताल में बच्चे के साथ जॉन अब्राहम
वाराणसी के एक अस्पताल में बच्चे के साथ जॉन अब्राहम - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
वाराणसी के एक अस्पताल में अपनी चोट के बारे में डॉक्टर से बात करते जॉन अब्राहम
वाराणसी के एक अस्पताल में अपनी चोट के बारे में डॉक्टर से बात करते जॉन अब्राहम - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
जॉन अब्राहम
जॉन अब्राहम - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X