शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Jhunna Pandit identified as shooter of UP biggest mafia mukhtar ansari in mau varanasi

यूपी के सबसे बड़े माफिया मुख्तार अंसारी के शूटर के तौर पहचान रखता था झुन्ना पंडित

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, वाराणसी, Updated Sun, 12 Jul 2020 10:28 AM IST
झुन्ना पंडित।
1 of 5
झुन्ना पंडित। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
मऊ सदर विधायक मुख्तार अंसारी के खिलाफ कार्रवाई शुरू हुई तो झुन्ना की पड़ताल भी शुरू हुई। वाराणसी एसपी सिटी ने बताया कि पड़ताल में सामने आया कि पिछले साल बनारस से भागकर झुन्ना दिल्ली होते हुए पंजाब गया था और मुख्तार गिरोह के बदमाशों के संपर्क में था।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
IIT-JEE और NEET परीक्षा में कैसे मिलेगी अच्छी रैंकिंग, एक्सपर्ट फैकल्टी से जानें
Click Here
विज्ञापन
झुन्ना पंडित jhunna pandit mukhtar ansari मुख्तार अंसारी मुख्तार अंसारी गैंग mukhtar ansari gang

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

Kanpur Encounter: विकास दुबे का साया था गुड्डन, पत्नी भी ग्राम पंचायत सदस्य, कंधे पर बंदूक रख फैलाता था दहशत

12 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

Kanpur Encounter: बिकरू की महिलाएं बोली, अब पुलिस कर रही परेशान, जांच के नाम पर धड़ल्ले से घर में घुस आते हैं

12 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
हार्वर्ड बिजनेस स्कूल के साथ सेज यूनिवर्सिटी (सेज समूह) का टाई-अप
Sage University

हार्वर्ड बिजनेस स्कूल के साथ सेज यूनिवर्सिटी (सेज समूह) का टाई-अप
kanpur encounter
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: क्या सच में वीभत्स वारदात की साजिशकर्ता है नवविवाहिता, तीन दिन के अंदर होगा खुलासा

12 जुलाई 2020

gorakhpur lockdown
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur lockdown: हर चौराहे पर पहरा देती रही पुलिस, गलियों से हाईवे तक पसरा सन्नाटा, देखें तस्वीरें

12 जुलाई 2020

इन ग्रहों से प्राप्त होती है नौकरी
Remedies for Job

इन ग्रहों से प्राप्त होती है नौकरी
लॉकडाउन का उल्लंघन करने वालों के चालान काटती पुलिस
Agra

मास्क न लगाना लोगों को पड़ा महंगा, लॉकडाउन में पुलिस ने काटे धड़ाधड़ चालान

12 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

उज्जैन एसपी को पता था विकास दुबे का एनकाउंटर होगा!, कहा था..शायद जिंदा यूपी नहीं पहुंचेगा

12 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

Exclusive: क्या पूर्व एसएसपी ने दिया था विकास दुबे को संरक्षण, सीओ की अनदेखी में फंसे आईपीएस अनंतदेव

12 जुलाई 2020

हार्वर्ड बिजनेस स्कूल के साथ सेज यूनिवर्सिटी (सेज समूह) का टाई-अप
Sage University

हार्वर्ड बिजनेस स्कूल के साथ सेज यूनिवर्सिटी (सेज समूह) का टाई-अप
विज्ञापन
कोख के सौदागर गैंग की सरगना नेपाल की अस्मिता
Agra

कोख के सौदागरः राहुल से पुलिस करेगी ये चार सवाल, खुलेगी अस्मिता से जुड़ी हर कड़ी

12 जुलाई 2020

Kanpur encounter
Kanpur

खुलासा: विकास दुबे और शहीद सीओ ने थाने में ही एक-दूसरे पर तानी थी बंदूक

12 जुलाई 2020

इन ग्रहों से प्राप्त होती है नौकरी
Remedies for Job

इन ग्रहों से प्राप्त होती है नौकरी
gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

Weather News: झमाझम बारिश से हर तरफ पानी-पानी, घरों में कैद हुए लोग, देखें तस्वीरें

12 जुलाई 2020

आगरा लॉकडाउन
Agra

कोरोना संक्रमण से आगरा में स्थिति चिंताजनक, कई इलाकों में 20 जुलाई तक बढ़ सकता है लॉकडाउन

12 जुलाई 2020

भालू रंगीला
Agra

भालू संरक्षण केंद्र में ‘रंगीला’ की आजादी के दो साल पूरे, दो देशों के सहयोग से हुई थी 'वापसी'

12 जुलाई 2020

गोरखपुर के बदमाश टॉप 10 बदमाश।
Gorakhpur

Encounter news: दुर्दांत विकास दुबे की खौफनाक मौत के बाद दहशत में हैं गोरखपुर के टॉप-10 बदमाश

12 जुलाई 2020

gorakhpur river
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: गोरखपुर की सरयू व राप्ती नदी उफनाई, आधा दर्जन गांव पानी से घिरे, ग्रामीणों के उड़े होश

12 जुलाई 2020

गंडक नदी।
Gorakhpur

नेपाल से निकलने वाली गंडक नदी का जलस्तर बढ़ा, दर्जनों गांवों में घुसा बाढ़ का पानी, देखें तस्वीरें

12 जुलाई 2020

Kanpur encounter
Kanpur

विकास दुबे ने सीओ को ही क्यों सबसे वीभत्स तरीके से मारा, इस वजह से थी खुन्नस, पुलिस भी हैरान

12 जुलाई 2020

sawan 2020
Gorakhpur

Sawan 2020: सच्चे हृदय से करें भगवान शिव की पूजा, सावन में भूल कर भी न करें ये काम

12 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

Vikas dubey: संपत्ति पर संपत्ति बनाता गया विकास, आर्थिक अपराध को रोकने में नाकाम रही हर एजेंसी

12 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

Vikas Encounter: पुलिस के गले की फांस न बन जाए विकास का एनकाउंटर, सरकार की साख बचाई पर न्याय व्यवस्था को भूली पुलिस

12 जुलाई 2020

पुलिस ने विकास दुबे के गैंग का खात्मा कर दिया है
Kanpur

Vikas dubey: अपनी कमाई को दूसरों के धंधे में लगाता था विकास, ये लोग कुछ ही वर्षों में बन गए करोड़पति

12 जुलाई 2020

हिस्ट्रीशीटर विकास दुबे फाइल फोटे
Kanpur

Vikas Dubey News: बैंक से सस्ती ब्याज दर पर उपलब्ध कराता था ऋण, कारोबारियों की सुरक्षा के एवज में विकास वसूलता था पैसा

12 जुलाई 2020

झुन्ना पंडित।
झुन्ना पंडित। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
मुख्तार अंसारी
मुख्तार अंसारी
मुख्तार अंसारी।
मुख्तार अंसारी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
मुख्तार अंसारी
मुख्तार अंसारी
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited