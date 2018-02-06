बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'सुपर 30': बनारस से सामने आया ऋतिक रौशन का 'बिहारी बाबू' वाला पहला लुक
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 05:11 PM IST
पटना के सुपर 30 के कोचिंग संचालक आनंद कुमार की बायोपिक फिल्म ‘सुपर 30 की बनारस में शूटिंग की शुरूआत मंगलवार को शुरु हई। इस फिल्म में अभिनेता ऋतिक रौशन आनंद कुमार का किरदार निभा रहे हैं। ऋतिक रौशन का पहला लुक जारी हुआ है। जिसमें वह बिहारी बाबू बने नजर आ रहें हैं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
