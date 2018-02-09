बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7d42554f1c1ba4268b96b3","slug":"hrithik-roshan-got-award-in-convocation-ceremony","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u091f\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0935\u093f\u0926\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090b\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0905\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पटना विश्वविद्यालय के दीक्षांत समारोह में ऋतिक रोशन को मिला अवार्ड
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 12:10 PM IST
पटना विश्वविद्यालय में गुरुवार को दीक्षांत समारोह में विश्वविद्यालय के टापरों को डिग्रियां बांटी गईं। जिसमें ऋतिक रोशन को अवार्ड दिया गया। इस दौरान ऋतिक रोशन समेत काफी संख्या में टापर छात्र और शिक्षक भी मौजूद थे। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
