यूपीः मालगाड़ी के दो वैगन पटरी से उतरकर बिजली पोल से टकराए, मचा हड़कंप
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गाजीपुर, Updated Wed, 18 Jul 2018 11:18 AM IST
यूपी में मंगलवार की रात मालगाड़ी के दो वैगन पटरी से उतरकर बिजली के पोल से टकरा गए। जिससे रेलकर्मियों मे हड़कंप मच गया। घटना गाजीपुर जिले की है।
