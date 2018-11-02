शहर चुनें

कॉलेज जाने की बात कह कर पहुंच गई गेस्टहाउस, छापेमारी में पकड़े जाने पर बोली- पापा मार डालेंगे

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,मऊ, Updated Fri, 02 Nov 2018 11:14 PM IST
varanasi
1 of 8
उत्तर प्रदेश के मऊ शहर में हुए सेक्स रैकेट भंडाफोड़ के बाद पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आए युवतियों में से तीन छात्राएं हैं। यह अपने घरों से कॉलेज जाने की बात कह कर निकली थीं लेकिन कॉलेज की बजाए वे अपने  ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के संग गेस्टहाउस में पहुंच गई। पुलिस ने जब छापेमारी की तो वहां विभिन्न कमरों में युवतियां आपत्तिजनक हाल में मिलीं। इन युवतियों में एक पुलिस कर्मी की बेटी भी बताई जाती है जबकि एक मुहर्रिर की बेटी भी निकली। आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानिए..

 
sex racket sex racket exposed mau news sex racket in up
