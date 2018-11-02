बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कॉलेज जाने की बात कह कर पहुंच गई गेस्टहाउस, छापेमारी में पकड़े जाने पर बोली- पापा मार डालेंगे
न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,मऊ, Updated Fri, 02 Nov 2018 11:14 PM IST
उत्तर प्रदेश के मऊ शहर में हुए सेक्स रैकेट भंडाफोड़ के बाद पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आए युवतियों में से तीन छात्राएं हैं। यह अपने घरों से कॉलेज जाने की बात कह कर निकली थीं लेकिन कॉलेज की बजाए वे अपने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के संग गेस्टहाउस में पहुंच गई। पुलिस ने जब छापेमारी की तो वहां विभिन्न कमरों में युवतियां आपत्तिजनक हाल में मिलीं। इन युवतियों में एक पुलिस कर्मी की बेटी भी बताई जाती है जबकि एक मुहर्रिर की बेटी भी निकली। आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानिए..
