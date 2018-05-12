बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5af6b0e44f1c1bd9408b49d9","slug":"gas-cylinder-blast-in-ballia-and-one-woman-died","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0903 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0917\u0948\u0938 \u0938\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0921\u0930 \u092b\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0917, \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बलियाः खाना बनाते समय गैस सिलेंडर फटने से लगी आग, जिंदा जली महिला
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बलिया, Updated Sat, 12 May 2018 02:46 PM IST
यूपी के बलिया में एक दर्दनाक हादसा हो गया। खाना बनाते समय गैस सिलेंडर फटने से आग लग गई। जिसमें एक महिला जिंदा जल गई। जबकि परिवार के 12 अन्य लोग झुलस गए। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
