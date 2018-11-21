शहर चुनें

तस्वीरें: वाराणसी के इस अपार्टमेंट में लगी आग से चौतरफा मची चीख-पुकार, बुझ गया घर का चिराग

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Wed, 21 Nov 2018 12:47 AM IST
varanasi
वाराणसी के महमूरगंज स्थित विराट ऐश्वर्या अपार्टमेंट के छठी मंजिल स्थित फ्लैट में मंगलवार की शाम भयंकर आग लग गई। आग लगने के कारण फ्लैट में सोये कक्षा 10 के छात्र की मौत हो गई। इस दौरान अपार्टमेंट में रहने वालों में अफरातफरी का माहौल रहा और चौतरफा चीख-पुकार मची हुई थी। आग की लपटें एक किलोमीटर से ज्यादा दूर तक दिखाई दे रही थीं। वहीं, अपार्टमेंट के अन्य फ्लैटों में रहने वाले लोग खासे भयभीत थे। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...

 
apartment apartment in varanasi fire news up news
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

