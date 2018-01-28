बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6e002a4f1c1ba3268b6f85","slug":"female-teacher-beaten-by-school-principal-in-azamgarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u092e\u0917\u0922\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u091f\u0940\u091a\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093f\u092a\u0932 \u0935 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आजमगढ़ में महिला टीचर की इज्जत के साथ खिलवाड़, प्रिंसिपल व उसके बेटे ने किया यह शर्मनाक काम
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Sun, 28 Jan 2018 10:24 PM IST
यूपी के एक स्कूल में प्रधानाध्यापक व उसके बेटे ने ऐसा गंदा काम किया। जिसने इंसानियत को धब्बा लगा दिया। प्रदेश के आजमगढ़ जिले में यह घटना घटी। आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानें पूरा मामला...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a6e002a4f1c1ba3268b6f85","slug":"female-teacher-beaten-by-school-principal-in-azamgarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u092e\u0917\u0922\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u091f\u0940\u091a\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093f\u092a\u0932 \u0935 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6e002a4f1c1ba3268b6f85","slug":"female-teacher-beaten-by-school-principal-in-azamgarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u092e\u0917\u0922\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u091f\u0940\u091a\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093f\u092a\u0932 \u0935 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6e002a4f1c1ba3268b6f85","slug":"female-teacher-beaten-by-school-principal-in-azamgarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u092e\u0917\u0922\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u091f\u0940\u091a\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093f\u092a\u0932 \u0935 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6e002a4f1c1ba3268b6f85","slug":"female-teacher-beaten-by-school-principal-in-azamgarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u092e\u0917\u0922\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u091f\u0940\u091a\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093f\u092a\u0932 \u0935 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6e002a4f1c1ba3268b6f85","slug":"female-teacher-beaten-by-school-principal-in-azamgarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u092e\u0917\u0922\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u091f\u0940\u091a\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093f\u092a\u0932 \u0935 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6e002a4f1c1ba3268b6f85","slug":"female-teacher-beaten-by-school-principal-in-azamgarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u092e\u0917\u0922\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u091f\u0940\u091a\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093f\u092a\u0932 \u0935 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.