चंदन के पिता बोले, शहादत पर गर्व, काश दो चार को मारकर शहीद होता बेटा
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंदौली, Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 01:31 AM IST
काश मेरा बेटा सीधे लड़ते हुए दुश्मन सेना के दो चार लोगों को मार कर शहीद होता तो मुझे और फक्र होता। फिर भी ऐसे बेटे का पिता होना फक्र की बात है। मेरा बेटा देश की रक्षा करते हुए शहीद हुआ है। पुत्र की शहादत पर मुझे गर्व है। ये बातें शहीद चंदन के पिता सत्यप्रकाश राय ने बेटे को श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए कही। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
