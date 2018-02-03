बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a75c4344f1c1b462c8b5d7b","slug":"lover-stabbed-with-knife-on-girl-in-bhadohi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0930\u200c\u092b\u093f\u0930\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u0924\u0930\u092b\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0926\u093e, \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932\u00a0","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
सिरफिरे ने एकतरफा प्यार में युवती को चाकू से गोदा, बचाव करने पहुंची छोटी बहन को भी किया घायल
क्राइम डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भदोही, Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 07:46 PM IST
यूपी के भदोही में एक सिरफिरे आशिक ने एकतरफा प्यार में एक युवती पर चाकू से जानलेवा हमला किया। बीच बचाव करने पहुंची युवती की छोटी बहन को भी चाकू से घायल कर दिया। गंभीर हालत में दोनों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। वहीं, आरोपी युवक को लोगों ने पकड़ कर पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। पुलिस ने उसे गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a75c4344f1c1b462c8b5d7b","slug":"lover-stabbed-with-knife-on-girl-in-bhadohi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0930\u200c\u092b\u093f\u0930\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u0924\u0930\u092b\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0926\u093e, \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932\u00a0","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5a75c4344f1c1b462c8b5d7b","slug":"lover-stabbed-with-knife-on-girl-in-bhadohi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0930\u200c\u092b\u093f\u0930\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u0924\u0930\u092b\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0926\u093e, \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932\u00a0","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5a75c4344f1c1b462c8b5d7b","slug":"lover-stabbed-with-knife-on-girl-in-bhadohi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0930\u200c\u092b\u093f\u0930\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u0924\u0930\u092b\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0926\u093e, \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932\u00a0","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5a75c4344f1c1b462c8b5d7b","slug":"lover-stabbed-with-knife-on-girl-in-bhadohi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0930\u200c\u092b\u093f\u0930\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u0924\u0930\u092b\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0926\u093e, \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932\u00a0","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5a75c4344f1c1b462c8b5d7b","slug":"lover-stabbed-with-knife-on-girl-in-bhadohi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0930\u200c\u092b\u093f\u0930\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u0924\u0930\u092b\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0926\u093e, \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932\u00a0","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5a75c4344f1c1b462c8b5d7b","slug":"lover-stabbed-with-knife-on-girl-in-bhadohi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0930\u200c\u092b\u093f\u0930\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u0924\u0930\u092b\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0926\u093e, \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932\u00a0","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.