कोरोना वायरस: वाराणसी की हर वो जगह जहां रहती थी चहल-पहल, आज वहां पसरा है सन्नाटा, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Tue, 31 Mar 2020 01:37 PM IST
दशाश्वमेध घाट पहले और अब।
दशाश्वमेध घाट पहले और अब। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना वायरस से पूरी दुनिया लड़ रही है। भारत में इसके संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने देश में 21 दिन का लॉकडाउन किया है। लोगों को घरों में रहने की हिदायत दी गई है।
दशाश्वमेध घाट पहले और अब।
दशाश्वमेध घाट पहले और अब। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
अस्सी घाट पहले और अब।
अस्सी घाट पहले और अब। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Pixabay/Social media
