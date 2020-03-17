शहर चुनें

कोरोना वायरस से बचाव: वाराणसी में प्रशासन ने उठाए जरूरी कदम, सारनाथ बंद, मंदिरों में किया ये काम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Tue, 17 Mar 2020 07:05 PM IST
कोरोना वायरस(सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
कोरोना वायरस(सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
कोरोना वायरस का प्रकोप अब मंदिरों, स्कूलों और पर्यटन स्थलों पर भी पड़ने लगा है। उत्तर प्रदेश के 15 लोगों के कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित होने की पुष्टि हुई है। इस दौरान एहतियात के तौर पर यूपी सरकार ने कई फैसले लिए हैं।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

