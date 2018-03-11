बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5aa544b44f1c1ba8768b4ef9","slug":"cm-yogi-said-to-dm-that-i-am-not-come-for-stay-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c DM \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940- \u092e\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जब DM से बोले सीएम योगी- मैं यहां बैठने नहीं आया हूं, जानिए क्या हुआ था
न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Sun, 11 Mar 2018 08:37 PM IST
मिर्जापुर से सांसद और केंद्रीय मंत्री अनुप्रिया पटेल की मौजूदगी में मिर्जापुर पहुंचे मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने जिलाधिकारी को ऐसा जवाब दिया कि कुछ पल के लिए शांति छा गई। और तो और सीएम योगी ने यहां पहली प्रोटोकॉल भी तोड़ दिया। आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानिए क्या हुआ था..?
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5aa544b44f1c1ba8768b4ef9","slug":"cm-yogi-said-to-dm-that-i-am-not-come-for-stay-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c DM \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940- \u092e\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aa544b44f1c1ba8768b4ef9","slug":"cm-yogi-said-to-dm-that-i-am-not-come-for-stay-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c DM \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940- \u092e\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aa544b44f1c1ba8768b4ef9","slug":"cm-yogi-said-to-dm-that-i-am-not-come-for-stay-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c DM \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940- \u092e\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aa544b44f1c1ba8768b4ef9","slug":"cm-yogi-said-to-dm-that-i-am-not-come-for-stay-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c DM \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940- \u092e\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aa544b44f1c1ba8768b4ef9","slug":"cm-yogi-said-to-dm-that-i-am-not-come-for-stay-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c DM \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940- \u092e\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aa544b44f1c1ba8768b4ef9","slug":"cm-yogi-said-to-dm-that-i-am-not-come-for-stay-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c DM \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940- \u092e\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.