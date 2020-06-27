शहर चुनें
Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Ghazipur ›   Clerk Assistant Sub Inspector ASI suicide hanging in his room ghazipur up

यूपी: एएसआई ने उठाया खौफनाक कदम, पुलिस महकमें में मचा हड़कंप

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गाजीपुर, Updated Sat, 27 Jun 2020 11:58 AM IST
मौके पर पहुंचे पुलिसकर्मी।
मौके पर पहुंचे पुलिसकर्मी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के गाजीपुर जिले में पुलिस विभाग में कार्यकरत लिपिक सहायक उपनिरीक्षक (एएसआई) ने फांसी लगाकर जान दे दी। इस घटना से पुलिस महकमे में हड़कंप मच गया। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर शव को कब्जे में ले लिया और पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है।
ghazipur news ghazipur police suicide ghazipur suicide गाजीपुर पुलिस गाजीपुर न्यूज गाजीपुर आत्महत्या

