{"_id":"5ae43d324f1c1b84098b70f3","slug":"chaos-in-azamgarh-due-to-objectionable-comment-on-hazrat-sahab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u091c\u0930\u0924 \u0938\u093e\u0939\u092c \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0924 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0923\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u091c\u092e\u0917\u0922\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924, \u091a\u094c\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0906\u0917, \u0932\u093e\u0920\u0940\u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हजरत साहब पर विवादित टिप्पणी से आजमगढ़ में बिगड़े हालात, चौकी में लगाई आग, लाठीचार्ज
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आजमगढ़, Updated Sat, 28 Apr 2018 02:58 PM IST
यूपी के आजमगढ़ में हजरत साहब को लेकर फेसबुक पर विवादित टिप्पणी किए जाने से शनिवार को हालत बिगड़ गए। टिप्पणी किए जाने के विरोध में उग्र भीड़ ने जमकर बवाल काटा। वहीं उपद्रवियों ने सरायमीर चौकी में आग लगा दी। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
