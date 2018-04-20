बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ad994394f1c1b360b8b586a","slug":"up-board-students-are-in-tension-for-result","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921: \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u093e\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u091f\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928, \u092e\u0928\u094b\u0935\u0948\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u093e\u0939 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी बोर्ड: परिणाम को लेकर परीक्षार्थियों की बढ़ी टेंशन, मनोवैज्ञानिकों ने दी ये सलाह
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Fri, 20 Apr 2018 01:31 PM IST
यूपी बोर्ड की परीक्षाओं का परिणाम आने वाला है। इसे लेकर परीक्षार्थियों की टेंशन बढ़ गई है, वहीं अभिभावक भी रिजल्ट को लेकर चिंतित हैं। बोर्ड परीक्षा को लेकर परीक्षार्थी खासा तनाव में रहते हैं। बोर्ड परीक्षा को आगे के कॅरियर से जोड़कर देखते हैं। ऐसे में रिजल्ट को लेकर तनाव होना लाजमी हैं। ऐसी हालत में मनोवैज्ञानिकों ने परीक्षार्थियों और के लिए कुछ उपाय सुझाए हैं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
