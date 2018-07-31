बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b60966b4f1c1b54208b62f2","slug":"celebration-in-preamchand-village-lamhi-on-the-occasion-of-his-jayanti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0925\u093e \u0938\u092e\u094d\u0930\u093e\u091f \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0936\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u091a\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u092f\u0902\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0932\u092e\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u091c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कथा सम्राट मुंशी प्रेमचंद की जयंती पर उनके गांव लमही में सजा खुशियों का मेला
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Tue, 31 Jul 2018 10:33 PM IST
मुंशी प्रेमचंद की 138वीं जयंती पर मंगलवार को लमही में उत्सव जैसा माहौल था। मुंशी प्रेमचंद के गांव वाले, उन्हें चाहने वाले इस उत्सव में पूरे मन से शामिल हुए। वाराणसी जिला प्रशासन व प्रबुद्धजनों के सहयोग से क्षेत्रीय सांस्कृतिक केंद्र की ओर से प्रेमचंद के स्मारक स्थल पर लमही महोत्सव का उद्घाटन कमिश्नर दीपक अग्रवाल ने किया। मुंशी की प्रतिमा पर पुष्प अर्पित कर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी। आकर्षण का केंद्र बने रामलीला मंच पर अलग अलग सांस्कृतिक संस्थाओं की ओर से नाटक का मंचन हुआ जिसने पूरे गांव वालों को बांधे रखा। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b60966b4f1c1b54208b62f2","slug":"celebration-in-preamchand-village-lamhi-on-the-occasion-of-his-jayanti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0925\u093e \u0938\u092e\u094d\u0930\u093e\u091f \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0936\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u091a\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u092f\u0902\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0932\u092e\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u091c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b60966b4f1c1b54208b62f2","slug":"celebration-in-preamchand-village-lamhi-on-the-occasion-of-his-jayanti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0925\u093e \u0938\u092e\u094d\u0930\u093e\u091f \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0936\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u091a\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u092f\u0902\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0932\u092e\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u091c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b60966b4f1c1b54208b62f2","slug":"celebration-in-preamchand-village-lamhi-on-the-occasion-of-his-jayanti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0925\u093e \u0938\u092e\u094d\u0930\u093e\u091f \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0936\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u091a\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u092f\u0902\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0932\u092e\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u091c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b60966b4f1c1b54208b62f2","slug":"celebration-in-preamchand-village-lamhi-on-the-occasion-of-his-jayanti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0925\u093e \u0938\u092e\u094d\u0930\u093e\u091f \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0936\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u091a\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u092f\u0902\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0932\u092e\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u091c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b60966b4f1c1b54208b62f2","slug":"celebration-in-preamchand-village-lamhi-on-the-occasion-of-his-jayanti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0925\u093e \u0938\u092e\u094d\u0930\u093e\u091f \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0936\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u091a\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u092f\u0902\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0932\u092e\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u091c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b60966b4f1c1b54208b62f2","slug":"celebration-in-preamchand-village-lamhi-on-the-occasion-of-his-jayanti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0925\u093e \u0938\u092e\u094d\u0930\u093e\u091f \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0936\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u091a\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u092f\u0902\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0932\u092e\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u091c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b60966b4f1c1b54208b62f2","slug":"celebration-in-preamchand-village-lamhi-on-the-occasion-of-his-jayanti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0925\u093e \u0938\u092e\u094d\u0930\u093e\u091f \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0936\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u091a\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u092f\u0902\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0932\u092e\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u091c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.