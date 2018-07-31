शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   Celebration in preamchand village lamhi on the occasion of his jayanti

कथा सम्राट मुंशी प्रेमचंद की जयंती पर उनके गांव लमही में सजा खुशियों का मेला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Tue, 31 Jul 2018 10:33 PM IST
varanasi
1 of 7
मुंशी प्रेमचंद की 138वीं जयंती पर मंगलवार को लमही में उत्सव जैसा माहौल था। मुंशी प्रेमचंद के गांव वाले, उन्हें चाहने वाले इस उत्सव में पूरे मन से शामिल हुए। वाराणसी जिला प्रशासन व प्रबुद्धजनों के सहयोग से क्षेत्रीय सांस्कृतिक केंद्र की ओर से प्रेमचंद के स्मारक स्थल पर लमही महोत्सव का उद्घाटन कमिश्नर दीपक अग्रवाल ने किया। मुंशी की प्रतिमा पर पुष्प अर्पित कर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी। आकर्षण का केंद्र बने रामलीला मंच पर अलग अलग सांस्कृतिक संस्थाओं की ओर से नाटक का मंचन हुआ जिसने पूरे गांव वालों को बांधे रखा। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
premchand jayanti munshi premchand premhand story varanasi news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

helmet
Dehradun

एक अगस्त से दो पहिया वाहन सवारों को ध्यान रखनी होगी ये बात, वरना होगी कार्रवाई

31 जुलाई 2018

munshi premchand play temple.
Lucknow

'बेटे की सलामती में चोरी छुपे मंदिर गई सुखिया को पीटा, जियावन को भी मार दिया'

31 जुलाई 2018

Python get caught in BBAU Lucknow.
Lucknow

बीबीएयू में निकला अजगर बतख खा गया, छात्रों में दहशत, तस्वीरें

31 जुलाई 2018

सुनील राठी की पुरानी तस्वीर
Kanpur

डॉन मुन्ना बजरंगी का हत्यारोपी सुनील राठी 5 दिन से भूखा, सेंट्रल जेल प्रशासन के होश उड़े

31 जुलाई 2018

दिल्ली से 18 नेपाली महिलाएं मुक्त कराईं
Delhi NCR

यूपी पुलिस ने दिल्ली से 18 नेपाली महिलाएं मुक्त कराईं, इन देशों में जल्द भेजने की थी तैयारी

31 जुलाई 2018

More in City & states

मृतक का फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

वो फंदा तैयार कर रहा था, दोस्त कमेंट और इमोजी भेज रहे थे, 20 घंटे में 2600 लोगों ने देखा वीडियो

31 जुलाई 2018

जलभराव से जनजीवन अस्तव्यस्त
Kanpur

यूपीः कानपुर और आसपास बारिश ने ली 9 की जान, हाईवे का 1 हिस्सा धंसा, मौसम विभाग ने दिए ये संकेत

31 जुलाई 2018

prime minister narendra modi and his wife Jashodaben
Nainital

जसोदाबेन ने दिया प्रधानमंत्री को लेकर बड़ा बयान, भाषण सुन लोगों ने बजाई खूब तालियां

31 जुलाई 2018

भारी बारिश के चलते लोगों की मुसीबतें बढ़ गई हैं
Kanpur

यूपीः भारी बारिश की चपेट में तमाम शहर, कई जगहों पर बाढ़ जैसे हालात, मौसम विभाग ने दी ये चेतावनी 

31 जुलाई 2018

pink line
Delhi NCR

पिंक लाइन का दूसरा सेक्शन 6 अगस्त से होगा शुरू, सीएम केजरीवाल दिखाएंगे हरी झंडी

31 जुलाई 2018

nsui
Dehradun

बेरोजगारी के खिलाफ एनएसयूआई का सीएम आवास कूच, पुलिस ने पानी की बौछारों से रास्ते में ही रोका

31 जुलाई 2018

Jashoda Ben in Haldwani
Dehradun

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की पत्नी जसोदा बेन की कायल हुई जनता, मौका देख बेन ने भी कर दी ये मांग

31 जुलाई 2018

Job
Dehradun

समूह ‘ग’ की भर्ती में बदलाव को मिली मंजूरी, अब युवाओं के लिए आसान होगा आवेदन करना

31 जुलाई 2018

minor girl sexual assault Behind the pillar of swimming in dps school at Greater Noida
Delhi NCR

डीपीएस दुष्कर्म मामला: सामने आया ऐसा सच, पुलिस भी हैरान

31 जुलाई 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

मौसम विभाग की चेतावनी: रहें सावधान, अभी एक हफ्ते तक यूपी के तमाम शहरों का रहेगा ये हाल

31 जुलाई 2018

भाजपा विधायिका के मंदिर में माथा टेकने के मचा बवाल
Kanpur

बीजेपी की महिला विधायक के पैर मंदिर में पड़ते ही 'बैरी हुए बाबा', 'भगवान' को ले गए प्रयाग, मचा भूचाल

31 जुलाई 2018

yamuna river
Delhi NCR

बुराड़ी पर आई एक और आफत, वक्त रहते टल गई बड़ी अनहोनी

31 जुलाई 2018

tej-pratap-yadav
Bihar

वीडियो: लालू के बेटे तेज प्रताप यादव ने धरा 'शिव का रूप', देवघर के लिए हुए रवाना

31 जुलाई 2018

मथुरा में बाढ़
Agra

बाढ़ से कई इलाके जलमग्न, सड़कों पर चलने लगी नाव, तस्वीरों में देखें तीर्थनगरी का हाल

31 जुलाई 2018

azamgarh
Varanasi

युवक को चढ़ी सनक, हाईटेंशन लाइन पर चढ़ दिखाने लगा 'करतब', ग्रामीणों की अटकी सांस

31 जुलाई 2018

PM narendra modi and his wife Jashodaben
Dehradun

देवभूमि से दिया जसोदाबेन ने ऐसा संदेश, प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का भी इसपर खास ध्यान

31 जुलाई 2018

varanasi
varanasi
varanasi
varanasi
varanasi
varanasi
varanasi

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.