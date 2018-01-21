बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'पद्मावत' की रिलीज के विरोध बनारस में फूंका गया भंसाली का पुतला
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 05:29 PM IST
संजय लीला भंसाली निर्देशित फिल्म 'पद्मावत' के रिलीज होने की तारीख जैसे-जैसे नजदीक आ रही है, वैसे-वैसे ही क्षत्रिय संगठन इसके खिलाफ एकजुट होने लगे हैं। वाराणसी में भी इस फिल्म को बैन करने की मांग को लेकर संजय लीला भंसाली का पुतला फूंका। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें..
