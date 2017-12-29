बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a46309b4f1c1bc5668b7dc5","slug":"bhu-troubled-in-many-case-in-passing-year","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2017 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u092e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0917\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0915 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0920\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
2017 में अशांत रही महामना की बगिया, दिल्ली तक गूंजी बेटियों पर लाठियों की आवाज
ब्यूरो,अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Fri, 29 Dec 2017 05:40 PM IST
साल 2017 में काशी हिंदु विश्वविद्यालय को अराजकता, उपद्रव की घटनाओं ने गहरे जख्म दिए। खासकर साल की सबसे बड़ी घटना के रुप में 21 सितंबर को त्रिवेणी छात्रावास की छात्रा संग छेड़खानी की घटना, उसके विरोध में छात्राओं का 40 घंटे तक चला धरना और फिर 23 सितंबर को लाठीचार्ज की घटना तो लोग कभी भूल नहीं पाएंगे। बेटियों पर चली लाठी की आवाज की गूंज दिल्ली तक पहुंची। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
{"_id":"5a46309b4f1c1bc5668b7dc5","slug":"bhu-troubled-in-many-case-in-passing-year","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2017 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u092e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0917\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0915 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0920\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a46309b4f1c1bc5668b7dc5","slug":"bhu-troubled-in-many-case-in-passing-year","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2017 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u092e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0917\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0915 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0920\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a46309b4f1c1bc5668b7dc5","slug":"bhu-troubled-in-many-case-in-passing-year","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2017 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u092e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0917\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0915 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0920\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a46309b4f1c1bc5668b7dc5","slug":"bhu-troubled-in-many-case-in-passing-year","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2017 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u092e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0917\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0915 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0920\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a46309b4f1c1bc5668b7dc5","slug":"bhu-troubled-in-many-case-in-passing-year","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2017 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u092e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0917\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0915 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0920\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a46309b4f1c1bc5668b7dc5","slug":"bhu-troubled-in-many-case-in-passing-year","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2017 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u092e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0917\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0915 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0920\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a46309b4f1c1bc5668b7dc5","slug":"bhu-troubled-in-many-case-in-passing-year","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2017 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u092e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0917\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0915 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0920\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.