{"_id":"5b90eeef867a557f015d14f3","slug":"bharat-bandh-effects-many-places-at-purvanchal-protest-is-going-on","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0938\u0938\u0940-\u090f\u0938\u091f\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0936\u094b\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092c\u0902\u0926, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u0915 \u0905\u0938\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एससी-एसटी एक्ट में संशोधन के विरोध में भारत बंद, पूर्वांचल में व्यापक असर, तस्वीरों में देखें
न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Thu, 06 Sep 2018 03:09 PM IST
एससी-एसटी एक्ट में किए गए संशोधन के विरोध में आज भारत बंद के आह्वान का वाराणसी सहित पूरे पूर्वांचल में व्यापक असर पड़ा है। पूर्वांचल के जिले में लोग सड़क पर उतर आए, दुकानें बंद करा दी। कहीं पुतला दहन किया तो कहीं सड़क जाम कर जमकर नारेबाजी की। चंदौली में हावड़ा नई दिल्ली रेलवे ट्रैक को जाम कर दिया। कई जिलों में पुलिस और उपद्रवियों के बीच झड़प की भी खबर है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें....
