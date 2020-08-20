शहर चुनें
मिर्जापुर: दो बहनों के अकेले भाई थे शहीद रवि, पिता बोले- शासन कहे तो मैं भी देश के लिए प्राण न्योछावर कर दूं

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, मिर्जापुर, Updated Thu, 20 Aug 2020 10:45 AM IST
शहीद रवि कुमार सिंह।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारामूला में सोमवार को आतंकी हमले में शहीद हुए मिर्जापुर जिले के रवि कुमार सिंह दो बहनों में इकलौते भाई थे। आज उनका पार्थिव शरीर पैतृक गांव जिगना थाना क्षेत्र के गौरा गांव पहुंच गया। उनके अंतिम दर्शन के लिए जन सैलाब उमड़ पड़ा है।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
वाराणसी एयरपोर्ट पर शहीद के पार्थिव शरीर को सलामी दी गई।
वाराणसी एयरपोर्ट पर शहीद के पार्थिव शरीर को सलामी दी गई। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रवि कुमार सिंह। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद के पिता। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मिर्जापुर से शहीद जवान का पार्थिव शरीर जाता उनके पैतृक गांव। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद रवि कुमार सिंह। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
