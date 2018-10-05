बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5bb73fe6867a556ec9567bae","slug":"arya-mahila-post-graduate-college-freshers-party-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0903 \u0906\u0930\u094d\u092f \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092a\u0940\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0949\u0932\u0947\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0928\u093e\u091c\u094b \u0905\u0926\u093e \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0932\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तस्वीरेंः आर्य महिला पीजी कॉलेज में फ्रेशर्स पार्टी में छात्राओं ने बिखेरा नाजो अदा का जलवा
न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Fri, 05 Oct 2018 04:11 PM IST
वे तू लौंग ते मैं लाची.. अभी तो पार्टी शुरू हुई है, डीजे वाले बाबू मेरा गाना बजा दो, तेरे अंखियों का यो काजल....आदि गानों पर जब छात्राओं ने ठुमके लगाए तो हॉल तालियों से गूंज उठा। मौका था वाराणसी के आर्य महिला पीजी कॉलेज में आयोजित फ्रेशर्स पार्टी का। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें.....
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
विज्ञापन
Recommended
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5bb73fe6867a556ec9567bae","slug":"arya-mahila-post-graduate-college-freshers-party-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0903 \u0906\u0930\u094d\u092f \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092a\u0940\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0949\u0932\u0947\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0928\u093e\u091c\u094b \u0905\u0926\u093e \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0932\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bb73fe6867a556ec9567bae","slug":"arya-mahila-post-graduate-college-freshers-party-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0903 \u0906\u0930\u094d\u092f \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092a\u0940\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0949\u0932\u0947\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0928\u093e\u091c\u094b \u0905\u0926\u093e \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0932\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bb73fe6867a556ec9567bae","slug":"arya-mahila-post-graduate-college-freshers-party-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0903 \u0906\u0930\u094d\u092f \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092a\u0940\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0949\u0932\u0947\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0928\u093e\u091c\u094b \u0905\u0926\u093e \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0932\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bb73fe6867a556ec9567bae","slug":"arya-mahila-post-graduate-college-freshers-party-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0903 \u0906\u0930\u094d\u092f \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092a\u0940\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0949\u0932\u0947\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0928\u093e\u091c\u094b \u0905\u0926\u093e \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0932\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bb73fe6867a556ec9567bae","slug":"arya-mahila-post-graduate-college-freshers-party-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0903 \u0906\u0930\u094d\u092f \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092a\u0940\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0949\u0932\u0947\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0928\u093e\u091c\u094b \u0905\u0926\u093e \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0932\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bb73fe6867a556ec9567bae","slug":"arya-mahila-post-graduate-college-freshers-party-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0903 \u0906\u0930\u094d\u092f \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092a\u0940\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0949\u0932\u0947\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0928\u093e\u091c\u094b \u0905\u0926\u093e \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0932\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विज्ञापन
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.