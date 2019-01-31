बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c52f6f8bdec224bc62b4b9e","slug":"ambedakar-statue-broken-in-azamgarh-and-made-reason-of-ruckus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u092e\u0917\u0922\u093c: \u0905\u0902\u092c\u0947\u0921\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u092e\u093e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आजमगढ़: अंबेडकर की प्रतिमा तोड़ने पर बवाल, खौफनाक मंजर बयां कर रही तस्वीरें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आजमगढ़, Updated Thu, 07 Feb 2019 10:30 AM IST
उत्तर प्रदेश के आजमगढ़ में एक बार फिर से अंबेडकर की प्रतिमा को तोड़ने का मामाला सामने आया है। घटना के बाद आक्रोशित लोगों ने पुलिस चौकी में तोड़फोड़ और पथराव किया। इस बवाल का मंजर काफी भयावह था। देखें आगे की स्लाइड्स में...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
{"_id":"5c52f6f8bdec224bc62b4b9e","slug":"ambedakar-statue-broken-in-azamgarh-and-made-reason-of-ruckus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u092e\u0917\u0922\u093c: \u0905\u0902\u092c\u0947\u0921\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u092e\u093e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c52f6f8bdec224bc62b4b9e","slug":"ambedakar-statue-broken-in-azamgarh-and-made-reason-of-ruckus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u092e\u0917\u0922\u093c: \u0905\u0902\u092c\u0947\u0921\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u092e\u093e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c52f6f8bdec224bc62b4b9e","slug":"ambedakar-statue-broken-in-azamgarh-and-made-reason-of-ruckus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u092e\u0917\u0922\u093c: \u0905\u0902\u092c\u0947\u0921\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u092e\u093e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c52f6f8bdec224bc62b4b9e","slug":"ambedakar-statue-broken-in-azamgarh-and-made-reason-of-ruckus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u092e\u0917\u0922\u093c: \u0905\u0902\u092c\u0947\u0921\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u092e\u093e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c52f6f8bdec224bc62b4b9e","slug":"ambedakar-statue-broken-in-azamgarh-and-made-reason-of-ruckus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u092e\u0917\u0922\u093c: \u0905\u0902\u092c\u0947\u0921\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u092e\u093e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c52f6f8bdec224bc62b4b9e","slug":"ambedakar-statue-broken-in-azamgarh-and-made-reason-of-ruckus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u092e\u0917\u0922\u093c: \u0905\u0902\u092c\u0947\u0921\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u092e\u093e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c52f6f8bdec224bc62b4b9e","slug":"ambedakar-statue-broken-in-azamgarh-and-made-reason-of-ruckus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u092e\u0917\u0922\u093c: \u0905\u0902\u092c\u0947\u0921\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u092e\u093e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Downloads
© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.