थाने पहुंचा तीन फीट का अजीम, पुलिस से लगाई शादी की गुहार, तस्वीरों के साथ जानें पूरा मामला

kapil kumar
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शामली Published by: कपिल kapil
Updated Tue, 09 Mar 2021 08:45 PM IST
शादी के लिए गुहार लगाने महिला थाने पहुंचा अजीम मंसूरी
शादी के लिए गुहार लगाने महिला थाने पहुंचा अजीम मंसूरी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के शामली जनपद में एक युवक का कद छोटा होने की वजह से उसकी शादी नहीं हो रही है। अब युवक ने अपनी शादी के लिए पुलिस की मदद ली है। कद में तीन फीट के अजीम मंसूरी मंगलवार को महिला थाने पहुंचे और शादी कराने की गुहार लगाई।
शादी के लिए गुहार लगाने महिला थाने पहुंचा अजीम मंसूरी
शादी के लिए गुहार लगाने महिला थाने पहुंचा अजीम मंसूरी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शादी के लिए गुहार लगाने महिला थाने पहुंचा अजीम
शादी के लिए गुहार लगाने महिला थाने पहुंचा अजीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस को मामले की जानकारी देता अजीम।
पुलिस को मामले की जानकारी देता अजीम। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अजीम मंसूरी
अजीम मंसूरी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महिला थाने पहुंचा अजीम मंसूरी
महिला थाने पहुंचा अजीम मंसूरी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
