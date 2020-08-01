शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Pratapgarh ›   Three hours of torrential rain, the city started drowning

Pratapgarh News: तीन घंटे मूसलाधार बरसात, डूबने लगा प्रतापगढ़

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, प्रतापगढ़, Updated Sat, 01 Aug 2020 11:58 PM IST
प्रतापगढ़ में तेज बारिश से जलभराव।
प्रतापगढ़ में तेज बारिश से जलभराव। - फोटो : pratapgarh
 शुक्रवार की रात से आसमान में डेरा जमाए बादलों ने शनिवार की सुबह शहर में मूसलाधार बारिश की। लगतार तीन घंटे झमाझम बारिश से पूरा शहर पानी से लबालब हो गया। नालियां और नाले चोक होने के चलते पूरे शहर में भीषण जलभराव हो गया।

सड़कें, गलियां सब पानी से डूब गईं। कई मोहल्लों में लोगों के घरों में घुटने तक पानी जमा था। सरकारी कार्यालय, जिला अस्पताल, स्कूलों और दुकानों में बारिश का पानी घुस गया। दिनभर लोग पानी निकालते रहे। कुल 102 मिमी बारिश रिकार्ड की गई। 

शुक्रवार की रात आसमान में बादलों की सक्रियता बढ़ गई थी। रात में हल्की बारिश करने के बाद बादल शांत हो गए थे। शनिवार को सुबह 6 बजे के बाद पछुआ हवाओं संग आए बादलों ने फिर से अपनी पैठ जमा ली।

 
प्रतापगढ़ में तेज बारिश से जलभराव।
प्रतापगढ़ में तेज बारिश से जलभराव।
प्रतापगढ़ में तेज बारिश से जलभराव।
प्रतापगढ़ में तेज बारिश से जलभराव।
प्रतापगढ़ में तेज बारिश से जलभराव।
pratapgarh news
pratapgarh news
