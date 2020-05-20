शर्मनाक: तीन-तीन हजार देकर ट्रकों में लदे, बीच रास्ते में उतारा

{"_id":"5ec430888ebc3e9068718e0c","slug":"embarrassing-three-to-three-thousand-loaded-into-trucks-landed-in-the-middle","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0928\u093e\u0915: \u0924\u0940\u0928-\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0926\u0947, \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
pratapgarh
- फोटो : pratapgarh
{"_id":"5ec430888ebc3e9068718e0c","slug":"embarrassing-three-to-three-thousand-loaded-into-trucks-landed-in-the-middle","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0928\u093e\u0915: \u0924\u0940\u0928-\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0926\u0947, \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
pratapgarh
- फोटो : pratapgarh
{"_id":"5ec430888ebc3e9068718e0c","slug":"embarrassing-three-to-three-thousand-loaded-into-trucks-landed-in-the-middle","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0928\u093e\u0915: \u0924\u0940\u0928-\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0926\u0947, \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
pratapgarh
- फोटो : pratapgarh
{"_id":"5ec430888ebc3e9068718e0c","slug":"embarrassing-three-to-three-thousand-loaded-into-trucks-landed-in-the-middle","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0928\u093e\u0915: \u0924\u0940\u0928-\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0926\u0947, \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
pratapgarh
- फोटो : pratapgarh