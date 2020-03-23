CoronaVirus: प्रयागराज जाने वाली सीमा सील, पुलिस का पहरा

{"_id":"5e78f0cc8ebc3e735433b0da","slug":"coronavirus-border-seal-going-to-prayagraj-police-guard","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"CoronaVirus: \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093e\u091c \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e \u0938\u0940\u0932, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
.देल्हुपुर के समीप प्रयागराज की सीमा से लोगों को लौटाती पुलिस।
- फोटो : pratapgarh
प्रयागराज सीमा में प्रवेश रोकने को तैनात हथिगवां पुलिस।
- फोटो : pratapgarh
.रानीगंज के मुआर अधारगंज में प्रयागराज जाने से लोगों को रोकने के लिए तैनात पुलिस।
- फोटो : pratapgarh
जेठवारा के नारायणगंज बाजार में तैनात पुलिस।
- फोटो : pratapgarh