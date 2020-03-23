शहर चुनें

CoronaVirus: प्रयागराज जाने वाली सीमा सील, पुलिस का पहरा

अमर उजाना ब्यूरा, न्यूज डेस्क, प्रतापगढ़, Updated Mon, 23 Mar 2020 10:55 PM IST
.देल्हुपुर के समीप प्रयागराज की सीमा से लोगों को लौटाती पुलिस।
.देल्हुपुर के समीप प्रयागराज की सीमा से लोगों को लौटाती पुलिस। - फोटो : pratapgarh
 प्रयागराज जाने वाली सीमा को पूरी तरह सील कर दिया गया है। मुख्य मार्गों के अलावा दूसरे रास्तों पर भी पुलिस की नजर रही। हाईवे पर वाहनों के रोके जाने से लंबी कतारें लगी रहीं। पुलिस की नजर गांव की पगडंडियों से होकर जाने वाले रास्तों पर भी रही। यदि कोई जबरन अनावश्यक प्रयागराज की सीमा में मिलेगा तो उसके खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई होगी।
 
.देल्हुपुर के समीप प्रयागराज की सीमा से लोगों को लौटाती पुलिस।
.देल्हुपुर के समीप प्रयागराज की सीमा से लोगों को लौटाती पुलिस। - फोटो : pratapgarh
प्रयागराज सीमा में प्रवेश रोकने को तैनात हथिगवां पुलिस।
प्रयागराज सीमा में प्रवेश रोकने को तैनात हथिगवां पुलिस। - फोटो : pratapgarh
.रानीगंज के मुआर अधारगंज में प्रयागराज जाने से लोगों को रोकने के लिए तैनात पुलिस।
.रानीगंज के मुआर अधारगंज में प्रयागराज जाने से लोगों को रोकने के लिए तैनात पुलिस। - फोटो : pratapgarh
जेठवारा के नारायणगंज बाजार में तैनात पुलिस।
जेठवारा के नारायणगंज बाजार में तैनात पुलिस। - फोटो : pratapgarh
