तस्वीरें: पतियों को घर बैठाया, तीन बहनों ने लूट गैंग बनाया, बच्चा भी रखती थीं साथ

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, मुरादाबाद, Updated Sun, 27 Sep 2020 11:26 AM IST
पकड़ी गईं महिलाएं
पकड़ी गईं महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तीन सगी बहनों ने गिरोह बनाकर सड़कों पर दौड़ रहे आटो और टेंपो के चालक और यात्रियों से लूटपाट शुरू कर दी। महिलाएं मुरादाबाद, बिजनौर, मेरठ समेत कई जिलों में वारदातों को अंजाम दे चुकी हैं। पुलिस ने इन तीनों को पकड़ लिया। पुलिस के मुताबिक इन महिलाओं ने कबूला है कि वह आटो व टेंपो को बुक कराकर सुनसान इलाके में ले जाती थीं और चालक को डरा धमकाकर उससे लूटपाट करती हैं। इसके अलावा सफर के दौरान भी अन्य यात्रियों का सामान चुपके से उड़ा लेती थीं। 
