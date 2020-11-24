शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Moradabad ›   New twist in Dhruv Kidnapping case Husband came to the rescue of accused Shikha said police falsely implicated

यूपी: ध्रुव अपहरण कांड में नया मोड़, जिस मां ने रचा था खौफनाक प्लान, उसके बचाव में आया पति, बोला-झूठा फंसाया

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, मुरादाबद, Updated Tue, 24 Nov 2020 05:19 PM IST
dhruv kidnapping case
1 of 7
dhruv kidnapping case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुरादाबाद के मझोला के चर्चित ध्रुव अपहरण कांड में नया मोड़ आ गया है। आरोपी मां शिखा के बचाव में उसका पति आ गया है। शिखा के पति गौरव ने भी शिखा और अशफाक के पक्ष में शपथ पत्र देते हुए कहा था कि उनका कोई दोष नहीं है। पुलिस ने उन्हें फर्जी फंसाया। इसलिए जमानत दी जाए। इस जमानत याचिका पर सोमवार को बहस हुई।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states moradabad uttar pradesh kidnapper kidnapped child dhruv delhi roadways bus moradabad-city-crime state dhruv kidnapping case

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Dhruv Kidnapping case
Moradabad

शिखा का प्रेमी अशफाक संग हजारों किमी दूर यहां बसने का था प्लान, फिरौती के पैसों से करते ये काम

19 अगस्त 2020

Dhruv Kidnapping case
Moradabad

'क्राइम पेट्रोल' देखकर मां ने प्रेमी संग रची बेटे के अपहरण की साजिश, पुलिस भी रह गई हैरान

19 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
बुर्के में महिला ने चलाई गोलियां
Delhi NCR

शराब के नशे में बुर्के वाली महिला ने चला दीं दनादन गोलियां, खुद को बता रही थी गैंगस्टर की बहन, वीडियो वायरल

24 नवंबर 2020

Dhruv Kidnapping case
Moradabad

ध्रुव अपहरण कांड: सरकारी वकील ने कोर्ट में कहा-शिखा और अशफाक की व्हाट्सएप चैटिंग से सामने आया सच

24 नवंबर 2020

कार्तिक पूर्णिमा पर कराएं सत्यनारायण कथा एवं ब्राह्मण भोज, होंगे धन प्राप्ति के विभिन्न मार्ग प्रकाशित !
Kartik purnima special

कार्तिक पूर्णिमा पर कराएं सत्यनारायण कथा एवं ब्राह्मण भोज, होंगे धन प्राप्ति के विभिन्न मार्ग प्रकाशित !
कीर्ति मंदिर मथुरा
Agra

Mathura: देश के इकलौते कीर्ति मंदिर के पट खुले, भक्तों को बरबस अपनी ओर खींचती है इसकी भव्यता

24 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Gandak River
Gorakhpur

इस नदी के पत्थर को कुतर देते हैं कीड़े, भगवान विष्णु से जुड़ा है इसका इतिहास

24 नवंबर 2020

चाय। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

चाय की प्याली में भी आया महंगाई का उबाल, जानिए कितने रुपये महंगी हुई चायपत्ती

24 नवंबर 2020

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
विज्ञापन
chandra grahan
Gorakhpur

30 नवंबर को लग रहा साल का अंतिम चंद्रग्रहण, जानिए किस राशि पर पड़ेगा असर

24 नवंबर 2020

लाल घेरे में आरोपी व तीनों मृतकों की फाइल फोटो।
Chandigarh

प्रेमिका और उसके माता-पिता को गोली से उड़ाया, खुदकुशी से पहले प्रेमी ने वीडियो में खोला राज

24 नवंबर 2020

कार्तिक पूर्णिमा पर कराएं सत्यनारायण कथा एवं ब्राह्मण भोज, होंगे धन प्राप्ति के विभिन्न मार्ग प्रकाशित !
Kartik purnima special

कार्तिक पूर्णिमा पर कराएं सत्यनारायण कथा एवं ब्राह्मण भोज, होंगे धन प्राप्ति के विभिन्न मार्ग प्रकाशित !
सूर्यप्रताप और पंकज द्विवेदी व उनका परिवार
Lucknow

शासन की नई गाइडलाइन में 200 से 100 हुए बराती-घराती, टेंट व कैटरर्स को लगी 50 प्रतिशत तक की चपत

24 नवंबर 2020

जम्मू-कश्मीर में बर्फबारी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के कई इलाकों में हिमस्खलन की चेतावनी, कहीं बर्फबारी तो कहीं बारिश के चलते बढ़ी ठंड

24 नवंबर 2020

कोरोना काल में शादियां
Meerut

कोरोना ने दूरी बढ़ाई, शादी में मामा न ताई, मेजबान से मेहमान तक में संक्रमण का खौफ

24 नवंबर 2020

car sank in river, muzaffarnagar news
Meerut

मुजफ्फरनगर: गंग नहर में गिरी कार, एक युवती की मौत, दूसरी को राहगीरों ने बचाया, दो युवक लापता

24 नवंबर 2020

chandigarh
Chandigarh

सच्ची मोहब्बत : व्हील चेयर पर बैठा दूल्हा, मुस्कुराती दुल्हन ने रचाई शादी, पढ़ें-12 साल की प्रेम कहानी

24 नवंबर 2020

बजरंग और संगीता की शादी की रस्में शुरू।
Chandigarh

संगीता और बजरंग के घर रस्में शुरू, कल होगी शादी, पिता को अब भी इस बात का मलाल

24 नवंबर 2020

Ramkola Mandir
Gorakhpur

भागवत कथा से रामकोला को मिली पहचान, इस वजह से यह गांव पूरे देश में हुआ था प्रसिद्ध

24 नवंबर 2020

uttarakhand news : Homeless face clod and shelters home empty
Dehradun

फुटपाथों पर ठिठुर रहे बेघर और रेन बसेरे खाली, कागजी खानापूर्ति और कोविड 19 के नियमों के मारे निराश्रित, तस्वीरें

24 नवंबर 2020

Police training Meerut
Meerut

UP police training: आज भी अंग्रेजी राज की तर्ज पर हो रही परेड, एक साल से घटकर छह माह हुआ प्रशिक्षण

24 नवंबर 2020

ताजमहल में पर्यटक
Agra

ताजमहल का दीदार करने आ रहे हैं तो पहले से ही बुक करा लें टिकट, इन बातों का भी रखें ध्यान

24 नवंबर 2020

कबाड़ से बने मॉडल
Agra

घर में दौड़ रहीं 'ट्रेनें', 'डैम' से बन रही बिजली, कबाड़ का ऐसा इस्तेमाल नहीं देखा होगा

24 नवंबर 2020

ताज के गुबंद में लगे पत्थर चमकते हुए
Agra

सूरज की मद्धम रोशनी में चमके ताजमहल में लगे 'नगीने', अद्भुत नजारे को देख पर्यटक बोले- वाह ताज

24 नवंबर 2020

dhruv kidnapping case
dhruv kidnapping case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Dhruv Kidnapping case
Dhruv Kidnapping case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ध्रुव और मां शिखा
ध्रुव और मां शिखा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रेमी अशफाक- मां शिखा और बेटा ध्रुव
प्रेमी अशफाक- मां शिखा और बेटा ध्रुव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपियों को पकड़कर ले जाती पुलिस
आरोपियों को पकड़कर ले जाती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Dhruv Kidnapping case
Dhruv Kidnapping case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
dhruv kidnapping case
dhruv kidnapping case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X