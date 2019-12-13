शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Moradabad ›   heavy rainfall in many parts of uttar pradesh and delhi ncr potato crops destroyed many house fall

तस्वीरें: ओलावृष्टि से मुरादाबाद बना मनाली, आलू की फसल चौपट, एक की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुरादाबाद, Updated Fri, 13 Dec 2019 01:40 PM IST
rain and hail storm
1 of 10
rain and hail storm - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली-एनसीआर समेत उत्तर प्रदेश के कई शहरों में गुरुवार(12 दिसंबर) से मौसम बदला हुआ है। गुरुवार रात से ही तेज बारिश के साथ ओलावृष्टि होने से न सिर्फ कई फसलें नष्ट हुई हैं। उत्तर प्रदेश के कई शहरों में बिजली की आपूर्ति भी ठप हो गई है। वहीं मकान गिरने से एक शख्स की मौत हो गई जबकि एक महिला घायल हो गई....

आगे तस्वीरों में देखें कैसे यूपी के कुछ शहर शिमला और कुल्लू मनाली जैसे दिख रहे हैं ....

rain in uttar pradesh rain in delhi ncr hailstorm delhi hail storm in up
rain and hail storm
rain and hail storm - फोटो : अमर उजाला
