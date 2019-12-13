तस्वीरें: ओलावृष्टि से मुरादाबाद बना मनाली, आलू की फसल चौपट, एक की मौत

{"_id":"5df345038ebc3e88104394af","slug":"heavy-rainfall-in-many-parts-of-uttar-pradesh-and-delhi-ncr-potato-crops-destroyed-many-house-fall","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0913\u0932\u093e\u0935\u0943\u0937\u094d\u091f\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0926\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u0906\u0932\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0938\u0932 \u091a\u094c\u092a\u091f, \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
rain and hail storm
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df345038ebc3e88104394af","slug":"heavy-rainfall-in-many-parts-of-uttar-pradesh-and-delhi-ncr-potato-crops-destroyed-many-house-fall","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0913\u0932\u093e\u0935\u0943\u0937\u094d\u091f\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0926\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u0906\u0932\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0938\u0932 \u091a\u094c\u092a\u091f, \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
rain and hail storm
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df345038ebc3e88104394af","slug":"heavy-rainfall-in-many-parts-of-uttar-pradesh-and-delhi-ncr-potato-crops-destroyed-many-house-fall","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0913\u0932\u093e\u0935\u0943\u0937\u094d\u091f\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0926\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u0906\u0932\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0938\u0932 \u091a\u094c\u092a\u091f, \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
rain and hail storm
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df345038ebc3e88104394af","slug":"heavy-rainfall-in-many-parts-of-uttar-pradesh-and-delhi-ncr-potato-crops-destroyed-many-house-fall","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0913\u0932\u093e\u0935\u0943\u0937\u094d\u091f\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0926\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u0906\u0932\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0938\u0932 \u091a\u094c\u092a\u091f, \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
rain and hail storm
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df345038ebc3e88104394af","slug":"heavy-rainfall-in-many-parts-of-uttar-pradesh-and-delhi-ncr-potato-crops-destroyed-many-house-fall","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0913\u0932\u093e\u0935\u0943\u0937\u094d\u091f\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0926\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u0906\u0932\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0938\u0932 \u091a\u094c\u092a\u091f, \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
rain and hail storm
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df345038ebc3e88104394af","slug":"heavy-rainfall-in-many-parts-of-uttar-pradesh-and-delhi-ncr-potato-crops-destroyed-many-house-fall","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0913\u0932\u093e\u0935\u0943\u0937\u094d\u091f\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0926\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u0906\u0932\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0938\u0932 \u091a\u094c\u092a\u091f, \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
rain and hail storm
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df345038ebc3e88104394af","slug":"heavy-rainfall-in-many-parts-of-uttar-pradesh-and-delhi-ncr-potato-crops-destroyed-many-house-fall","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0913\u0932\u093e\u0935\u0943\u0937\u094d\u091f\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0926\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u0906\u0932\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0938\u0932 \u091a\u094c\u092a\u091f, \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
rain and hail storm
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df345038ebc3e88104394af","slug":"heavy-rainfall-in-many-parts-of-uttar-pradesh-and-delhi-ncr-potato-crops-destroyed-many-house-fall","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0913\u0932\u093e\u0935\u0943\u0937\u094d\u091f\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0926\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u0906\u0932\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0938\u0932 \u091a\u094c\u092a\u091f, \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
rain and hail storm
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df345038ebc3e88104394af","slug":"heavy-rainfall-in-many-parts-of-uttar-pradesh-and-delhi-ncr-potato-crops-destroyed-many-house-fall","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0913\u0932\u093e\u0935\u0943\u0937\u094d\u091f\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0926\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u0906\u0932\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0938\u0932 \u091a\u094c\u092a\u091f, \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
rain and hail storm
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df345038ebc3e88104394af","slug":"heavy-rainfall-in-many-parts-of-uttar-pradesh-and-delhi-ncr-potato-crops-destroyed-many-house-fall","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0913\u0932\u093e\u0935\u0943\u0937\u094d\u091f\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0926\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u0906\u0932\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0938\u0932 \u091a\u094c\u092a\u091f, \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
rain and hail storm
- फोटो : अमर उजाला