क्रिकेट का मैदान हो या सियासी पिच, हर जगह दिखता था चेतन चौहान ने लगाए छक्के

{"_id":"5f3aa0149df7720500282ea1","slug":"chetan-chauhan-death-news-in-hindi-last-rites-performed-at-braj-ghat-ganga-ghat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b \u092f\u093e \u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u091a, \u0939\u0930 \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u091a\u0947\u0924\u0928 \u091a\u094c\u0939\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f \u091b\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चेतन चौहान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ब्रजघाट पर जुटी लोगों की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
लोगों ने दी श्रद्धांजलि
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रोते बिलखते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंत्री चेतन चौहान
- फोटो : amar ujala
चेतन चौहान
- फोटो : पीटीआई