महिलाओं ने धूमधाम से मनाया तीज का पर्व, चारों ओर छाई हरियाली, देखें तस्वीरें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Mon, 13 Aug 2018 04:59 PM IST
सावन के प्रमुख पर्व हरियाली तीज पूरे उल्लास के साथ मनाया जा रहा है। तीज से एक दिन पहले ही शहर में हरियाली तीज की रौनक नजर आई। शहर में महिला संगठनों व सामाजिक संस्थाओं की ओर से कई कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए गए। विभिन्न महिला संगठनों ने तीज का आयोजन किया।
तस्वीरों में देखें महिलाओं ने कैसे सेलिब्रेट किया यह त्यौहार:-
