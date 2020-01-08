शहर चुनें

Why was executioner Pawan summoned from Meerut to hang Nirbhaya four convicts, this is the reason

निर्भया के चारों दोषियों को फांसी देने आखिर मेरठ से क्यों बुलाया गया जल्लाद पवन, ये है असली वजह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Wed, 08 Jan 2020 01:33 PM IST
निर्भया के दोषियों को होगी फांसी
निर्भया के दोषियों को होगी फांसी - फोटो : Amar Ujala
निर्भया के चारों दोषियों के दिल्ली की पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने मौत के वारंट जारी कर दिए। इसके लिए तिहाड़ जेल प्रशासन ने मेरठ से पवन जल्लाद की सेवाएं लेने की अनुमति मांगी। इस पर उत्तर प्रदेश के जेल राज्य मंत्री ने मेरठ जेल प्रशासन को जल्लाद पवन को फांसी देने के लिए तिहाड़ जेल भेजने की अनुमति दे दी है।

वहीं निर्भया कांड के चारों दोषियों को पवन अकेला ही फांसी देगा, जिसे लेकर हर तरफ चर्चा है। देश में दो जल्लाद होते हुए भी आखिर मेरठ के जल्लाद को ही फांसी देने के लिए क्यों बुलाया गया है इसके पीछे है एक खास वजह। जानने के लिए क्लिक कीजिए अगली स्लाइड: -
meerut news nirbhaya case nirbhaya pic nirbhaya case update nirbhaya case latest news in hindi nirbhaya kand nirbhaya case verdict
